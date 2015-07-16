Stop going around in circles: Fixing circular conversations

Here are suggestions to help you manage their circular conversations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No one likes to sound like a broken record. Where you're repeating yourself, you have the same conversation with promises of change and nothing changes. It can be frustrating.

Usually, when both people don't fundamentally see eye to eye on the situation, then a resolution can be difficult to reach. Or one person doesn't understand the other's concern or the impact of their behavior.

Sometimes, talking doesn't work if someone doesn't think that the situation is as big of a deal as you do. In these cases, you might want to consider an alternative. You can show them their behavior in a similar situation so they can see what you're talking about.

Refrain from using this technique when you'd compromise your integrity or do something against what you believe is right for you. It's important to talk to the person and let them understand why you're doing this and how you hope it'll help. And after you reflect on their behavior in a similar situation, make sure you talk about it and see if they can see your perspective.