GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are seeing people in our communities take back their neighborhoods and take a stand against violence. From summer basketball programs, encouraging youth to hoop not shoot to community walks to find solutions; we know that change in the community has to start with you.

There is a new effort this weekend to get you involved. The Stop The Violence Triad Strong Music Festival promotes a day of love and peace in our communities.

Radio personality Busta Brown came up with the idea after seeing an uptick in violence in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem.

"I was thinking how do I contribute, I'm a radio guy, a music guy and I thought, let's give people a day of peace. Let's bring all of the organizations and the families a day where they can enjoy, relax and come together," said Brown.

The event stars Vanessa Fergusson, Mischel Goldsmith & The Bridge, The Sahara Reggae Band and features community conversations with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston among other notable guests.

Brown says bringing all three cities together makes sense.

"This is not a Greensboro, Winston-Salem or High Point thing, let's bring all three cities together. What's going on now with violence is a Triad thing," said Brown.

The Triad Strong Music Festival is free Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Barber Park in Greensboro. You can find more information on the event's Facebook page by searching for the Triad Strong Music Festival.