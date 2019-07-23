If you're on social media, there's no doubt that at some point you'll get a hateful message. If you're like most people you might respond when you're angry just like Ariel Winter, actress in the TV show, Modern Family. It's a normal reaction. But, is it best after your anger calms down? Winter recently told Us Weekly that she regrets her negative remarks.

It's difficult to not feel angry when you read something hurtful or mean about yourself. You are only human. It's more about the timing of your response. If you respond when you're angry then you're more likely to slam the person and say something hurtful back as retaliation. But, if you wait to respond when you've cooled off then you'll more likely respond with a non-inflammatory, thoughtful response.

Remember that your response is a reflection of you, which speaks to your temperament and character. You can be assertive without being mean.

