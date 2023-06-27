Summer activities fueling slight COVID uptick

Doctors at Novant Health are seeing more people come in to get tested for Covid this summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The data shows case counts aren't nearly what they were two years ago, which was at the height of the pandemic, but doctors are seeing an increase in people coming in to get tested.

It is summer and you are likely traveling more, seeing people you haven't seen in a while, or the kids are going to camps and other activities.

This means there are more people gathering in large groups, and because of this, doctors at Novant Health believe there's been an increase in COVID cases.

Northern Family Medicine Medical Director and Physician, Chan Badger, said he's seen more people coming into his office to get tested.

Thankfully, he said the severity of the cases is not as extreme, which is a positive sign.

However, Badger said it's still important to take the proper steps to keep everyone safe, especially those with a weakened immune system.

Common symptoms that should encourage you to get tested are fever, body aches, congestion, coughing, and fatigue.

The loss of taste and smell is not as common of a symptom anymore, so don't rely on that to tell you if you have COVID or not.

Badger said it can be confusing because the symptoms are similar to the common cold and allergies, but you should still be getting tested if you have any of these symptoms.

"The severity of the symptoms and such tend to be a little bit less than what they were at the beginning and people are less fearful of it and so a lot of people are saying, 'oh, it's just allergies,' or 'it's the common cold' or 'it's a sinus infection,' and I hear all of those things all the time here in the clinic," he said. "Maybe people don't want to admit that they have COVID or don't want to test for COVID because they know what that means and the masking and the quarantining and all that for their social responsibility, so I feel like people are downplaying the potential for it to be COVID and therefore not testing and then exposing others as a result of it."

He said if you do feel a bit under the weather, go get tested.

If you've tested positive for COVID, the protocol is to quarantine for five days, then mask up five more days after that.

"Have the awareness if you develop symptoms, or your child develops symptoms, if they are scheduled to go to a large event or a large gathering or if you're scheduled to go to a large event or a large gathering where you can really spread the virus, make sure you do the right thing by checking yourself and doing a test to make sure," he said. "Even isolating yourself even for 24/48 hours before you go into a large crowd like that, just trying to decrease the chances of spreading to others."

As for vaccines, be sure to have the most recent booster that was administered in September and you should be good to go.