Summer camps resume in Greensboro with safety top of mind

Greensboro Parks and Recreation shares ways to keep the kids entertained during summer break.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're counting down the days until summer, and Greensboro Parks and Recreation has ways to keep the kids entertained and give parents a break all while staying safe during the pandemic.

Community engagement coordinator, Jennifer Hance, made it clear they're going to have a safe summer with in-person activities with COVID-19 protocols and socially distanced options as well.

There are plenty of safe ways for kids to have a fun summer. Hance said they still have open spots for their sports camp, Camp Joy and the Service Learning Camp for teens.

Teens can also try out the new in-person sports opportunities like foot golf and disc golf.

Younger children can enjoy new in-person programs with toddler hikes as well as reading and painting outdoors planned.

If your family isn't ready to do in-person events, you can pick up a Summer Stay Camp kit for the kids or exploring Greensboro parks with their Parks Passport program.