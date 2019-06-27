GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new study shows children are more likely to gain weight over the summer months.

Health officials blame poor dieting and a lack of exercise.

To make matters worse, the CDC says, obesity affects 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the U.S.

The Davidson County Health Department is working to beat the statistics with a brand new Farmers Market.

The Farmers Market kicked off last Thursday.

It was the first Farmers Market to be held at the Davidson County Health Department in Lexington.

The main goal is to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for the public, especially women and children.

The Davidson County Health Department also offers the WIC program to ensure healthy eating for women and children.

It's a federal food assistance program that provides a nutritionist to low-income families for free.

Through the WIC program, clients also receive Farmers Market Nutritional Program vouchers for fresh produce over the summer.

The Farmers Market is a partnership between the Davidson County Health Department, Davidson County Cooperative Extension, Lexington Farmers Market, and Thomasville Farmers Market.

Anyone interested in vending will need to be certified by the Farmers Market and Davidson County Cooperative Extension.

The Farmers Market is held every Thursday at the Davidson County Health Department in Lexington from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.