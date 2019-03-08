JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Summer Salad with Homemade Ranch
Salad Ingredients:
- 1- medium head romaine lettuce
- 1- medium head green leaf lettuce
- 2-cups of spring salad mix
- 1- medium cucumber
- 12-15 grape tomatoes
- 1/4 cup of carrots
Dressing Ingredients:
- 1- Small pack Ranch dressing mix
- 1- cup of buttermilk
- 1- cup of heavy mayonnaise
- Mix in bowl until smooth
Directions:
- Triple wash romaine and green leaf lettuce ( cut into small ribbons)
- Mix lettuce and spring mix in salad bowl (toss)
- Wash and slice cucumber into small circles
- Wash and cut grape tomatoes in half
Blacken Salmon
Ingredients:
- 2- 6-8 ounce salmon fillets
- 1/2 -tsp spoons black pepper
- 1/2 -tsp Cajun seasoning
- Butter spray
Directions:
- Heat iron skillet to medium high
- Spray salmon with butter spray, sprinkle black pepper and Cajun seasoning and place face down .
- Cook for 4 minutes, make 1/4 turn cook minutes .
- Repeat on opposite side and flip.
- Cook for more minutes for medium well.