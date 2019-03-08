JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Summer Salad with Homemade Ranch

Salad Ingredients:

  • 1- medium head romaine lettuce
  • 1- medium head green leaf lettuce
  • 2-cups of spring salad mix
  • 1- medium cucumber
  • 12-15 grape tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup of carrots

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 1- Small pack Ranch dressing mix
  • 1- cup of buttermilk
  • 1- cup of heavy mayonnaise
  • Mix in bowl until smooth

Directions:

  1. Triple wash romaine and green leaf lettuce ( cut into small ribbons)
  2. Mix lettuce and spring mix in salad bowl (toss)
  3. Wash and slice cucumber into small circles
  4. Wash and cut grape tomatoes in half

Blacken Salmon

Ingredients:

  • 2- 6-8 ounce salmon fillets
  • 1/2 -tsp spoons black pepper
  • 1/2 -tsp Cajun seasoning
  • Butter spray

Directions:

  1. Heat iron skillet to medium high
  2. Spray salmon with butter spray, sprinkle black pepper and Cajun seasoning and place face down . 
  3. Cook for 4 minutes, make 1/4 turn cook minutes . 
  4. Repeat on opposite side and flip. 
  5. Cook for more minutes for medium well.