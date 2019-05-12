When you think of supporting your partner's career, you don't necessarily of everything that you might have to give up to do so. Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she gave up all her power when she put more focus on supporting her husband's, Will Smith, career than her own.

And this made me wonder what other people who find themselves in similar situations can manage the two. This can be a balancing act for both partners in a relationship. What should both partners consider when prioritizing one career over the other?

If you're the partner who's thinking about giving up your career to support your partner's, you should consider your motives for doing so. Do you really want to give up your career or put it on hold? Or, do you feel like you have to? Really think about what you want out of your life, your career, your ambitions, your dreams before making a decision. Take time to figure it out because it's a big decision that can have long term implications. It's easy to think that everything will be ok. But, what about divorce, death, disability or unemployment? Where would that leave you?

Realize that it isn't an all or nothing decision. You can support your partner's career without giving up yours completely. It's ok to change your mind and decide that you want to focus on your career as well. It's in your best interests to have back up plans.

The career spouse should reassure their partner as they're figuring out the work life balance. Help them think it through, whether it's a good decision for them. Talk about the pros and cons and what happens if they change their mind. Or, become resentful. What would you position be? And what would you do?

