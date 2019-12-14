Crab Cake Filet

Ingredients:

4 filets

3 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon granulated onion

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon of canola oil

4 crab cakes (optional)

1 cup of lump blue crab

1 tbsp. of Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. of lemon juice

1 tbsp. of parsley

2 tbsp. of butter

1 tbsp. of garlic, chopped

½ cup of heavy cream

Filet Directions:

LongHorn Steakhouse’s 8 oz. filets are fresh, never frozen and grilled on a flat-top grill, similar to a cast iron pan or griddle that can be used at home.

Heat the pan to medium-high heat.

Season steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion and garlic powder.

Add canola oil to the griddle.

Place seasoned steaks on griddle.

Grill to your desired degree of doneness, flipping the steak every 3 to 4 minutes.

Top each filet with a crab cake (optional).

Lemon Garlic Sauce Topping Directions: