GREENSBORO, N.C. — Personal Chef Felica Turrentine- Daniel joins in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen this morning. Enjoy!

Pineapple Creole Cake

Batter:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tsp baking soda

1 15 oz. can crushed pineapple, undrained

2 eggs

Icing:

1 stick (8 tbsp) butter

¾ cup granulated sugar

½ cup of coconut milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup shredded sweetened coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 350.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, both sugars, and baking soda.

Add pineapple with juice and eggs and mix well.

Pour in a well-greased baking pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.

For the icing, on a medium saucepan, heat butter, sugar, and milk to a slow boil. Stir often.

Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Remove from heat and pour over warm cake. Allow cake to continue to cool at least an hour before serving.

Asian Lettuce Wraps

1 lb. shredded or ground chicken

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 8oz can water chestnuts, drained

3 oz shiitake mushrooms, diced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 small yellow onion, chopped

1/2 c. bell pepper, chopped

1 carrot, thinly sliced

1 head romaine or butter lettuce, leaves washed and broken or sliced.

Sauce:

1/4 c. hoisin sauce

1-2 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar 1/2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot, diced

Directions

In a large skillet or wok, heat sesame oil. Add onions, peppers, mushrooms, and carrots. Sauté until tender.

Remove items from skillet and set aside.

Add chicken to skillet and cook until done.

Add scallions and water chestnuts to chicken. Add remaining vegetables back to skillet and stir until done.

In a small bowl, combine sauce ingredients. Stir until well blended.

Pour sauce over chicken mixture and stir until well coated.

Serve chicken mixture on lettuce leaves and enjoy.