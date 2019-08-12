Lobster Roll

Ingredients:

1/2 Lobster Meat, Freshly cooked or CKL Lobster Meat, Previously cooked

1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

1/4 Cup Celery, 1/4” Dice

2 TBSP Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed

1 TBSP Green Onions, Chopped

1 TBSP Parsley, Chopped

Pinch of Kosher Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 pieces Lobster Roll Bread (Recipe follows)

2 TBSP Melted Butter

Directions:

1. Combine the lobster meat, mayonnaise, celery, lemon juice, green onions, parsley, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl.

2. Gently mix together with a rubber spatula until combined, reserve in the fridge until ready to use.

3. Brush the inside of your lobster roll bread with melted butter.

4. Divide the lobster mix evenly between both pieces of bread.

5. Serve with French fried or your favorite side and enjoy!

6. (Optional) Alternatively, use a sriracha mayo or citrus aioli in place of the plain mayonnaise to pump up the flavor.

Creme Brulee French Toast

Ingredients:

1 Loaf Baguette Bread

4 Ea. Large Egg Yolks

2 Ea. Large Eggs, Beaten

1 ½ Cups Half and Half

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 Tbsp. Grand Marnier

2 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter

2/3 Cup Sugar in The Raw

Whipped Cream for Topping

Preparation: