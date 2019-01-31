February One is tomorrow and it's also the start of Black History month. Racism is never an easy conversation to have with your kids. You might think that if you treat people equally and respectfully then why should you talk about racism with your kids. You can't assumptions that you're the only influence on your kids. Remember there's outside influences such as the media, social media, other families and people who don't have the same belief systems as you. You might be surprised what your kids know and the falsehoods they believe.

It's easier to start the conversation if you can use a recent news story to open the doors, but you don't have to. You can start the conversation by saying that there's something important that you want to chat about. Ask questions. Ask your kids what they understand about racism. Ask for examples. Clarify any misconceptions. Explain to them what racism means to you. Talk about why it's damaging, hurtful and inappropriate.

If other people or your kid's friends make racist remarks. Stay calm and say something like "I think I heard you say... Did I hear you correctly?" If they say yes then you can say something like, "I'm not sure if you realize that your comment can be considered racist because ... I'd prefer that you don't talk or joke that way around my kids and family." Be respectful and tactful and follow up with their parents.

