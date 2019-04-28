April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. And as the month comes to a close the Good Morning Show is joined by Dr. Nannette Funderburk to discuss communicating with a loved on after they experience a sexual assault.
For more on your counseling needs contact Dr. Funderburk at The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC. The psychotherapists in this group are located at 3300 Battleground Avenue, Suite 202, Greensboro, NC 27410. Call 336-285-7173 for more information.
Here is a list of resources and services available to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in the Triad.
Community Intervention and Educational Services (Winston-Salem)
336-776-0322
Crisis Line: 336-228-0360
Crisis Line: (336) 226-5985
Family Justice Center of Alamance County
(336) 570-6019
Family Justice Center of Guilford County
(336) 641-SAFE (7233)
Forsyth County Department of Social Services
336-703-2287
Family Services of Forsyth County
Crisis Line: 336-723-8125
Family Service of the Piedmont
Crisis line for Greensboro: 336-273-7273
Crisis line for High Point: 336-889-7273
Forsyth County Domestic Violence Center
336-779-6320
Greensboro Police Department’s Family Victims' Unit
336-373-2331
Guilford County Department of Social Services
(336) 641-3000 Main line
(336) 641-3795 Child Protective Services
(336) 641-3717 Adult Protective Services
(336) 641-2517 Emergency Assistance
Call: 336-429-5600
North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault
1-800-233-4357 or 1-800-233-HELP
Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) of the Winston-Salem Police Department
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 336-773-7860 or 336-773-7741
