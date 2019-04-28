April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. And as the month comes to a close the Good Morning Show is joined by Dr. Nannette Funderburk to discuss communicating with a loved on after they experience a sexual assault.

For more on your counseling needs contact Dr. Funderburk at The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC. The psychotherapists in this group are located at 3300 Battleground Avenue, Suite 202, Greensboro, NC 27410. Call 336-285-7173 for more information.

Here is a list of resources and services available to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in the Triad.

Community Intervention and Educational Services (Winston-Salem)

336-776-0322

CrossRoads of Alamance

Crisis Line: 336-228-0360

Family Abuse Services

Crisis Line: (336) 226-5985

Family Justice Center of Alamance County

(336) 570-6019

Family Justice Center of Guilford County

(336) 641-SAFE (7233)

Forsyth County Department of Social Services

336-703-2287

Family Services of Forsyth County

Crisis Line: 336-723-8125

Family Service of the Piedmont

Crisis line for Greensboro: 336-273-7273

Crisis line for High Point: 336-889-7273

Forsyth County Domestic Violence Center

336-779-6320

Greensboro Police Department’s Family Victims' Unit

336-373-2331

Guilford County Department of Social Services

(336) 641-3000 Main line

(336) 641-3795 Child Protective Services

(336) 641-3717 Adult Protective Services

(336) 641-2517 Emergency Assistance

Kellin Foundation

Call: 336-429-5600

North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault

United Way Crisis Helpline

1-800-233-4357 or 1-800-233-HELP

Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) of the Winston-Salem Police Department

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 336-773-7860 or 336-773-7741

