Tau Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi holds Centennial Celebration in Greensboro

The historically Black Fraternity rooted in brotherhood and service to the community holds its Centennial Celebration in Greensboro June 15 - 18, 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This month, a historically Black fraternity rooted in brotherhood and service to our community will celebrate 100 Years in Greensboro.

The Tau Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc. was chartered on June 15, 1923, twelve years after the fraternity was established in 1911. Today their commitment to service continues to make a difference in the Greater Greensboro community.

"We've had an array of brothers in our community: principals, attorneys, doctors, lawyers, economic developers, and many others. We have done a lot in our community and want to give back," said Luke Wallace, the chapter's Vice Basileus.

The chapter often volunteers to feed those in need, clean up neighborhoods or collect school supplies. Tau Omega has also partnered with WFMY's 2 Wants to Know's shred events.

Starting Thursday, June 15, 2023, you will see a stream of Omegas wearing their signature purple and gold across the city as the chapter brings Omegas to the Gate City from all over the region.

Centennial Celebration events include a welcome reception for the chapter in downtown Greensboro on Thursday, a golf tournament at the Greensboro National Golf Club on Friday, June 16, and a Day Soiree. Then Saturday, the chapter will host a Black Tie Gala Saturday night and their signature community health fair in honor of one of their brothers who died suddenly from a health complication.

"One of my line brothers passed, and he didn't get his numbers checked. So we will have vendors from the Red Cross; you can get your Covid shot, your cholesterol checked, and your numbers checked during this medical day," Wallace said.

The 3rd annual Medical Lotto Day in honor of Kevin "Lotto" Buxton is in partnership with Cone Health, the High Point University Student National Pharmaceutical Association, and the American Red Cross. The free event includes free health screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, mental health, dietary assessments, dental exams, and vaccinations on Saturday, June 17, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Windsor Recreation Center on East Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

The 3rd Annual Dr. Drewry J. Vincent Memorial Golf Tournament will occur on Friday, June 16, at the Greensboro National Golf Club. The tournament honors Tau Omega member Dr. Drewry Vincent, a prominent Greensboro dentist who died. To register, click here.