Tax Season: Three ways to maximize your return

Money expert Ja'Net Adams shares three ways you can maximize your return and make filing easier in the future

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The tax filing deadline for your 2021 taxes is rapidly approaching. Taxpayers have until Monday, April 18, 2022, to file this year. With only a few weeks to go, Money expert Ja'Net Adams said you should use this short time to focus on getting your taxes filed and paid on time.



While there are filing extensions and scheduled payment options available to address your 2021 taxes, you should also be thinking ahead to next year's tax returns and how to limit what you owe to the IRS.



Money expert Ja'Net Adams offered three areas to focus on in order to maximize your returns.



1. Refunds are not always a good thing:



"Receiving a large refund may not be working in your favor," said Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor. "Oftentimes you are receiving a tax refund because you have overpaid on your state or federal taxes and maybe both. Plainly speaking, you have given the government your money during the year and now at tax time, they are just giving it back to you. This upcoming year, make it your goal to have the smallest tax refund possible by adjusting the withholdings on your paycheck."



2. Know Your Deductions:

"Most entrepreneurs are not rushing to file their taxes like the 9 to 5 employee. Mainly because they know they will probably owe money to the government. Instead, you should take actions throughout the year to make sure your tax bill is as low as possible," Adams said.



Here's what you should do.

- Make sure you are claiming all your eligible business deductions.



"Many entrepreneurs forget to add in their business mileage from the car they use for business. This could add up to a few thousand in deductions," Adams said.



- Make sure your business is set up correctly. For example, you may be at the point that you should have S corporation status and not an LLC in order to capitalize on some tax advantages.

- Hire an accountant to help you organize your records and bookkeeping

3. Start Preparing for Next Year:



"It is too late to make any changes for your 2021 taxes, but there is plenty of time to get ready for your 2022 taxes. Everyone who is able should be investing whether that is in a 401K, 403B, SEP IRA, Roth IRA, Roth 401K, and so on because investing brings your tax bill down. If you are a business owner and found that you missed out on deductions for 2021 because you were unorganized then now is the time to get organized so that you can have a lower tax bill in 2023," Adams said.

Remember, preparation is key.

"Tax season is inevitable, but the more you prepare the more likely you are to sail right through it!"