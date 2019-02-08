GRAHAM, N.C. — Obesity is a serious problem in the United States, putting children and adolescents at risk for poor health.

That includes high blood pressure, high cholesterol, joint and muscle pain, insulin resistance and diabetes, depression, and more.

According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 school age children and young people ages 6 to 19 are obese in the U.S.

Some of the top contributing factors include poor eating and physical activity behaviors.

Health officials recommend 1 hour or more of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily for children and adolescents.

That includes aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and bone-strengthening workouts.

If you want to help your teen get a jump start on living a healthier lifestyle, you might want to consider visiting Planet Fitness this summer.

Planet Fitness is inviting high school teenagers ages 15-18 to work out for free at any fitness location from May 15th through September 1st.

It's all part of a nationwide "Teen Summer Challenge Initiative."

The goal is to tackle teen obesity and encourage daily physical activity for the youth.

Free fitness classes, specifically designed for teenagers, will be available Monday through Friday through certified fitness trainers.

All teens who sign up are also automatically entered into Planet Fitness' scholarship sweepstakes.

By the end of summer, 51 teens will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship and one teen will receive a $5,000 grand prize.

Teens will also have the chance to win prizes on Planet Fitness' Twitter and Instagram accounts throughout the summer.

That includes club swag, movie tickets and wireless headphones.

To sign-up, all you have to do is visit a Planet Fitness near you.

Teens under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at sign-up.

To learn more about ways to fight childhood or teen obesity, click here.