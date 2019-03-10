Teens can use body language to create better relationships and avoid problems.Teens tend to deny, deny, deny about what they know, what they've seen and what they've heard. If your teen can identify other people's hidden emotions then they'll be better able to discern who's a friend and who isn't and who can be trusted and who can't.

There are certain microexpressions, involuntary facial expressions that occur within the snap of your fingers, can reveal emotions that someone is trying to hide. Contempt, disgust, anger and sadness are microexpressions that your teen should be able to identify. Knowing when friends are trying to hide their emotions can help your teen understand what's happening. They'll know if there's a problem when their friend says there isn't.

Having said this, your teen needs to monitor their own body language. What does their face say? Are they rolling their eyes or talking harshly or turn their body away from their friends. Your teen should remember that their own body language can impact their friends as well.

