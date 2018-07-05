GREENSBORO, N.C. - Texas Roadhouse is stepping up to help those affected by last month's tornado that slammed parts of Greensboro.

The restaurant is holding a three-day fundraiser to help rebuild damaged schools.

Starting on Monday, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of all food sales to the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

It's a charitable organization that works with individuals, families, corporations, and nonprofit organizations in achieving charitable objectives.

The Foundation plans on helping Texas Roadhouse distribute collected funds to those who need it most.

Texas Roadhouse is also collecting school supplies for students and school staffers.

Guests who donate new and packaged school supplies will receive a free appetizer card for use at their next visit.

The tornado fundraiser will be held at Texas Roadhouse's Greensboro and Burlington locations from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

