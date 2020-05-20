Text-to-give! Here's how you can help families in need during the coronavirus crisis

The United Way of Greater Greensboro and WFMY are teaming up for a text-a-thon Thursday to benefit the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around our community, we're hearing the call for help. Thankfully, our neighbors are always generous in answering the call. We could use your help again.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit nonprofits and the people they serve especially hard, including the National Conference for Community and Justice which has a mission to fight bias, bigotry, and racism in our community.

Teenagers make up a big chunk of the people the NCCJ serves. Its signature inclusion program called 'Anytown' reaches students in classrooms across Guilford County and holds summer camp sessions every year in the North Carolina mountains.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the NCCJ began serving students differently, staying away from in-person events, and hosting new digital teen hangouts and online seminars.

Thanks to grants from the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce, the NCCJ is making a seamless transition online while continuing to serve the people who need them most.

"In a time where giving monetary support is limited and for very understandable reasons, it's nice to see the community come together in different ways," said Maria Perdomo, NCCJ program manager.

NCCJ is just one of the local nonprofits to be awarded grants from the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce.

Over the past seven weeks, the Taskforce has given $2,136,180 to 92 Piedmont Triad nonprofits who are helping thousands of individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The funds are allocated through the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro, and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

The Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce wants to raise another $1 million in relief funds to continue supporting the community during the pandemic.

WFMY News 2 is partnering with the United Way of Greater Greensboro to help the Taskforce reach its goal and help those in need during this unprecedented time.

You can text-to-give this Thursday, May 21, 2020, during our text-a-thon from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can donate by texting "Virus" to 40403.