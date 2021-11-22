Thanksgiving dinner appetizers with Chef Felicia

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From sweet to savory, there are so many ways to make Thanksgiving dishes.
If you're still looking for the perfect side or appetizer, Chef Felicia joined the Good Morning Show to chat about a few recipe ideas!
Sweet Potato Cheesecake Bars
Crust:
•3 cups graham cracker crumbs
•1/3 cup brown sugar
•1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
•1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
•1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
•1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter (melted)
Cheesecake Batter:
•4 packages (8 oz each) cream cheese (at room temperature)
•1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
•2 tablespoon cornstarch
•4 large eggs (at room temperature)
•1/2 cup heavy whipping cream (at room temperature)
•3/4 cup sour cream (at room temperature)
•1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Sweet Potato Layer:
•1 can (15 oz) sweet potato puree
•1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
•1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
•1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Adjust the top rack to be positioned in the middle of the oven.
Cheesecake Crust:
- Lightly coat a 9x13-inch pan with baking spray and set it aside.
- Add the crust ingredients to a large bowl and stir until well combined.
- Press the mixture into the prepared pan, pressing the crust and try to line the sides about to the middle of the pan edges.
- Refrigerate or freeze for at least 20 minutes.
Cheesecake Batter:
- Make sure all the ingredients are at room temperature before you begin.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer or in a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy on medium-low speed.
- Add the rest of the ingredients from the "Cheesecake Batter" list and continue beating until well combined and creamy. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl with a spatula.
- Remove crust from freezer and pour 1/2 of the cheesecake batter mixture into the prepared pan. Return to the freezer for about 1 hour, the layer needs to freeze enough to be able to pour the sweet potato layer on top of it.
- Set aside the remaining half of the cheesecake batter. It will be used for the sweet potato layer.
- Add the sweet potato layer ingredients to the remaining half of cheesecake batter that you previously set aside, and whisk to fully combine. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl with a spatula.
- Remove cheesecake from the freezer and pour the pumpkin layer on top. Level the top with a spatula.
Bake:
- Bake in the preheated oven for about one hour.
- At the 45-minute mark check on the cheesecake if it's done. A small area in the center should wobble slightly and the edges should be puffed and light golden brown.
- Turn the oven off and prop open the oven door and leave the cheesecake to cool in the oven for one hour.
- After one hour, remove from oven and place on a cooling rack for about 2 hours, until the cheesecake is cool enough to be transferred to the refrigerator. Allow to chill in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours, or overnight.
Cranberry Brie Pull-Apart Bread
•1 large boule(rounded bread loaf)
•1/2 c. (1 stick) melted butter
•2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
•2 tsp. freshly chopped rosemary
•Salt and Pepper to taste
•1 (8-oz.) wheel Brie, cut into thin
strips
•1 (15-oz.) can whole-berry
cranberry sauce
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Using a serrated knife, slice loaf crossways, slicing every inch in both directions and making sure not to slice all the way through the bottom.
- In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, thyme, and rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Brush loaf with butter mixture, making sure to get between each section.
- Stuff each section with Brie and cranberry sauce and wrap bread completely in foil.
- Bake until cheese is melty and bread is warm and toasty, about 20 minutes.
- Let cool 5 minutes, then serve.