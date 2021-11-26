Thanksgiving leftovers are dangerous to any diet! Here's why!

Thanksgiving leftovers: 3 Ways to get your diet back on track after the holiday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your big Thanksgiving eating binge is over! Or, is it?

No doubt you have leftovers in your fridge and around Noon, you will take it all out and warm it back up for your third or fourth serving.

While one big meal on Thanksgiving is not enough to ruin your diet, days of eating leftovers can send your fitness goals spiraling out of reach.

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt said, yes, enjoy Thanksgiving and then reset your goals!

“Thanksgiving is over and if you're like me, you probably ate a bit more than you wanted to. Now with Christmas right around the corner, it can be easy to continue with these bad habits and put off your fitness goals. We often convince ourselves that we will do it in the new year,” Hunt said.

Hunt who owns A.W.O.L. Fitness in Greensboro offered 3 guaranteed tips to get back on track.

“The first thing you have to do is stay positive because one day is not going to ruin your progress. The truth is, in a couple of days you will forget all about Thanksgiving and you will feel like your old self again,” Hunt said.

“Number 2 get rid of all the leftovers A.S.A.P. because if it's there, you will eat it. Remember out of sight, out of mind. The goal is to make the bad things hard and the good things easy,” Hunt said.