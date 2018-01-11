GREENSBORO, N.C. - The holiday season is big business for retailers.

In fact, according to a National Retail Federation survey, consumers will spend an average $1,007.24 during the holiday season this year.

That's up 4.1 percent from the $967.13 last year.

Shoppers will spend in three main categories, including gifts, greeting cards, and deals too good to pass up.

The National Retail Federation says holiday sales could hit as much as $720.89 billion.

Shoppers are expected to spend the most money on holiday gifts - about $637.67 - for themselves and their loved ones.

If you're looking to beat the holiday shopping rush this year, you might want to consider going to the 29th Annual Holiday Market at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

It's known as "The Triad's Complete Holiday Experience!"

Organizers say the Holiday Market is a shopping experience like no other, featuring more than 300 vendors from across the country.

You can expect shopping boutiques, gourmet food, wine sampling, trendy holiday fashions, accessories, and expert tips on holiday decorating and gifting.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance to spread holiday cheer and take pictures with the kids.

Tickets cost $8 for adults, $1 for kids, and children under the age of 6 get in for free.

To learn more about the 29th Annual Holiday Market , click here.

Here are the Holiday Market dates and times:

Friday, November 2nd 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 3rd 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 4th​​​​​​ 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



