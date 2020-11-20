High-end furniture auctioned off at blowout prices benefits your wallet and a good cause

The Barnabas Network is auctioning off couches, living room sets, kitchen tables and everything you need for your bedroom at prices below the selling price.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This auction is huge! The savings are incredible and it is so, so easy! Even better, this online furniture sale benefits people in need right here in our community.

The Barnabas Network is the Triad's only nonprofit furniture bank. The group is auctioning off around 300 pieces of high-end, amazing furniture at blowout prices.

The group has everything from couches and living room sets, to kitchen tables and everything you need for your bedroom at prices way below the selling price.

"You're getting wonderful high-end in many cases, pieces of local furniture that you'll find in local retailers, but the big thing is you're getting it for a fraction of the cost," said Judy Caldwell, who works with the nonprofit. "You are getting really great deals!"

Each purchase helps people in the community and the Barnabas Network's mission to help people who are transitioning from homelessness or fleeing domestic violence get a fresh start.

"One of the big obstacles for people trying to make a fresh start and to be on the path of self-sufficiency is the high cost of home furnishings. You can find yourself in a new place and that's wonderful but it costs on average of $5,000 to furnish your average two-bedroom apartment," said Caldwell. "It gives them peace to know they have everything they need to start a functional home and then they can concentrate their energies on thriving and starting over."