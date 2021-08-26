The Carolina Wedding Show reveals new trends, styles, and unique options for couples

The Carolina Wedding Show is back in person this year with vendors eager to show you the new trends in gowns, venues, and décor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The way couples say, ‘I do’ changed during the pandemic. Gone were the days of large ceremonies and save the dates were sent out and with many pandemic restrictions now lifted, wedding planning is changing once again.

Navigating through the pandemic has been a real challenge for couples and the wedding industry.

Don Freedman with the Carolina Weddings Show explained the pandemic’s 18-month impact and where the industry stands now.

“People who were getting married in May of 2020 postponed their weddings, thinking the pandemic would be over by that August or September of 2020 and we know that didn’t happen, so there were more postponements,” said Freedman.

Hundreds of weddings were postponed to 2021 or 2022. Some went on with small ceremonies which at times had only 10 people in attendance.

It presented opportunities as couples started live-streaming their weddings so those who could not celebrate with them in person, could still watch the moment online.

It also presented challenges as photographers, wedding planners, DJs, officiants, and caterers all faced setbacks during the pandemic. Freedman says couples are ready to get back to their traditional wedding plans.

“People are super psyched for being able to have weddings with the appropriate social distancing,” said Freedman. “The photographers, venues, caterers are really booked so it may be tough to get the photographer, DJ, or venue you want right now. I know some DJ’s doing 4 weddings in a weekend, so right now things are great for the industry as well as brides and grooms.”

You can learn the latest wedding trends, styles, and unique options for couples at this year’s Carolina Weddings Show. It’s the first one since January 2020 and tickets are still available.

It’s this weekend, August 29, 2021, at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro.