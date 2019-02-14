GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, it's winter; but if your teenager needs a summer job, you know helping them find one starts now.

The City of Greensboro is now hiring for its summer camp programs. There are dozens of positions available ranging from camp counselors to lifeguards, camp assistants and more.

Pay starts at $12.75 an hour and if parents are looking for work, the city also has year-round, full-time positions available as well.

You can find more information on the city's 62 open positions by clicking here.