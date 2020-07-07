New drive-in theater comes to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

"The Drive" features professional audio and video production, extra-large parking spots spaced at least 6 feet apart, and a touch-free ticketing and entry process.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you're searching for safe entertainment this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, you might want to consider visiting "The Drive." It's a newly constructed socially distanced drive-in movie and entertainment venue at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The Focus Event Group, a production company based in High Point, partnered with the City of Winston-Salem and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for the project.

"New solutions are needed for community events and entertainment in the COVID-era and beyond. We have been working with the Fairgrounds and City of Winston-Salem on the details necessary to create a safe and innovative outdoor entertainment venue for pandemic-weary families in the Triad," said Chris King, President of Focus Event Group. "We are excited to partner with the city and the fairgrounds to bring this community drive-in space to life for the entire Piedmont-Triad. We hope this project will be an appealing opportunity for families seeking a safe entertainment experience in a public outdoor space."

"The Drive" debuts with "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Knives Out" the week of July 7th to 11th. The following week offers "The Secret Life of Pets 2" and "Grease." The first "Midnight Movie" night will take place July 18th with "Parasite" and "Days of Thunder." Gates for Midnight Movies open at 11:15 p.m.

"The Drive" features professional audio and video production, extra-large parking spots spaced at least 6 feet apart, and a touch-free ticketing and entry process. It also comes with fairgrounds concessions, including beer and wine selections. You are encouraged to order food and drinks on a mobile app. After that, a representative will deliver the food order to your vehicle.

"As Winston-Salem's Home for Entertainment, we are excited to work with The Drive on continued entertainment at our facility during this unique time of safety and restrictions. This experience will be unique in comparison to other area drive-ins by offering touch-free ticketing and concessions options, along with beer and wine selections, " said Robert Mulhearn, Venue Manager at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.