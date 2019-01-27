You've heard us talk for the last month about the hardships that the partial government shutdown brought on federal workers.

We've heard stories ranging from no money to feed the kids to no money to receive medial treatment.

We're joined this morning by Dr. Nannette Funderburk to discuss the emotional impact the partial government shutdown had on people.

For more on your counseling needs contact Dr. Funderburk at The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC. The psychotherapists in this group are located at 3300 Battleground Avenue, Suite 202, Greensboro, NC 27410. Call 336-285-7173.