The Gallery Players present 'The Color Purple' in Burlington

Get your tickets! The Gallery Players have three more shows at the Paramount Theater in Burlington this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — You might have seen the movie or read the book, but there's nothing like experiencing The Color Purple on stage. Triad-based Theater Company, The Gallery Players' musical adaptation is in production at the Paramount Theatre in Burlington.

The director Jay Smith says the production will make you laugh, cry, sing, and dance.

"There's great music in a lot of different genres. There's gospel music, there's blues, there's folk music, African music all set to a story told by wonderful storytellers," Smith said.

The musical combines the 1982 Alice Walker novel and the 1985 Steven Spielberg movie with Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg into a musical with an important message.

"It's a universal story. This is a story of a person who has gone through a lot of trials and tribulations, oppression, and kind of just an incredibly difficult life, and she's trying to find her way home to this place where she feels loved and welcome."

Gallery Players is pleased to present the musical version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning classic novel, THE... Posted by The Gallery Players, Inc. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Tashia Dorsey plays one of the church ladies in the show. She's a teacher from the Triad who, like all the actors and stage crew, donates her time and talent to give back to the community.

"Everyone from the show is from here. They're from Greensboro, Burlington, Reidsville, and all over. So we're part of this community," Dorsey said. "Community theatre is so important. I'm a teacher, but I get to live out my dreams of being on the stage a few times a year, and it's just an important part of the community, not only people in the show but those who are watching it as well."

Tickets for The Gallery Players' production of The Color Purple are on sale now. All shows are at the Paramount Theater at 128 East Front Street in Burlington. The show times are Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at 8 pm. There is also one show Sunday, April 30, at 2 pm.