The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. | Coming September 12

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have some big news to share. The Good Morning Show is expanding!

When The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends in September, you'll start seeing The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. Our 9 a.m. newscast will begin September 12.

Here's another little secret - we're getting Eric Chilton up early to hang out with us!

The Good Morning Show will start at 4:30 a.m. and run until 7 a.m.

CBS This Morning will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Then, The Good Morning Show will be back on at 9 a.m.