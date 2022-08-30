x
The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. | Coming September 12

Grab a second or third cup of coffee and keep your morning going with Tracey McCain, Meghann Mollerus, Christian Morgan, and Eric Chilton.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have some big news to share. The Good Morning Show is expanding! 

When The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends in September, you'll start seeing The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. Our 9 a.m. newscast will begin September 12. 

Here's another little secret - we're getting Eric Chilton up early to hang out with us! 

The Good Morning Show will start at 4:30 a.m. and run until 7 a.m. 

CBS This Morning will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

Then, The Good Morning Show will be back on at 9 a.m. 

So, grab that second or third cup of coffee and join your morning team for stories that connect us all! We'll see you September 12! 

