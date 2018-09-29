Greensboro, N.C.- - Heroes in Red and Blue honors the memory of Will Caviness, a Greensboro Fire Fighter who passed away in 2011 while running the Chicago Marathon to raise money for the international burn camp.

Today you have the chance for some friendly competition. Choose your side, Red for Fire Fighters or Blue for Police Officers, and join a team for the William Caviness Memorial 5k. Today at 6 p.m. in downtown Greensboro the race will begin. Afterwards, you can attend a block party at Little Brother Brewing featuring live music and brews. You can register for the race at 348 S. Elm Street here.

Proceeds from the event will go to the International Association of Fire Fighters to support the International Burn Camp, a life changing opportunity for burn survivors ages 13-15 and camp counselors who work with these patients.

The all expense paid, week long camp helps burn survivors understand that they are not alone and that there is a support system for them.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 29, several streets will be closed for the Will Caviness Memorial 5k. Roads are expected to be closed until approximately 7 pm when the event concludes.

• McGee Street between traffic circle and Elm Street closed from 3 - 11p.m.

• MLK eastbound from Elm to Arlington St from 5:15 - 7p.m.

• Arlington St from MLK to Gate City Blvd from 5:15 - 7p.m.

• Southbound Murrow Blvd from Gate City Blvd to Fisher Ave from 5:15 – 7p.m.

• E Market from Church to Murrow Blvd from 5:15 – 7p.m.

• Surrounding streets along the route may experience temporary delays from 5:15 – 7p.m.

Motorists should expect intermittent closures of cross streets along the route during this time. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded that the police officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over all other traffic control devices.

