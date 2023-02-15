The Mic: Black History Month edition

The Mic event aims to give people a voice and an opportunity to share their talents and their feelings through spoken word and song.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Recognizing the struggles, bringing people together, and expressing Black culture through spoken word and song. That's the purpose of an event in High Point on Friday, February 17.

The Mic event aims to give people a voice and an opportunity to share their talents and feelings in an open and safe environment. Anthony Foster runs and co-hosts the event, and he says this week's show is dedicated to Black History.

"We're going to do a Black History edition of the Mic, so we'll have poets to come in and showcase their talents from around the area. They'll talk or sing about whatever they're going through. How we had to work to get certain freedoms, where we are at, going back to some of our great scientists that have created amazing things," Foster said.

The mic event features a live house band, talented poets, singers, and dancers from the Triad. Plus, there's an open mic where you can take the stage and share your thoughts. Foster says it's good, clean entertainment.

"College students and grandparents come. You don't have to worry about vulgar material or cursing. You'll often hear people talking about their faith, how it makes them feel and keeps them motivated," Foster said.