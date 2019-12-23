GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Hilton Honors study shows more than 50-percent of Americans are last minute holiday shoppers. Researchers also found about 40-percent of shoppers wait until the final week to go holiday shopping -- or don't finish shopping at all. If you're a procrastinator, you might want to consider purchasing a subscription service or gift card as an easy holiday present for a loved one or friend.

"Disney Plus" is a new streaming service, featuring entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Subscriptions cost $7 dollars a month or $70 dollars a year. If you're searching for a gift for a book lover, you might want to go with an Audible subscription. The Amazon-owned company offers audio versions of books, magazines, and newspapers. Subscriptions start at $15 dollars a month. One of the best gifts for a food lover is a meal delivery service, such as Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, or Gobble. Services typically start around $10 dollars or less per meal.

Gift cards are another option for last-minute holiday shoppers. According to the National Retail Federation, gift cards remain the most popular items on wish lists for the 13th year in a row. Researchers surveyed more than 7,700 people in October and about 59-percent of those surveyed prefer a gift card for the holiday season. Even though gift cards are popular, you should be on the lookout for scams. Thieves will remove gift cards from the display rack, record the numbers associated with the card, and try to get away with the money.

The BBB offers the following tips before purchasing a gift card: