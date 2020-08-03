Sometimes, you have to read in-between the lines in a conversation. The words you use and don't use reveal more than you know. Let me use statements from an interview between Ozzy Osbourne and Piers Morgan as an example. On Piers's show, Good Morning Britain, Ozzy opened up about his affairs he's had during his 38-year marriage to Sharon, his wife.

What you say isn't always what you mean. Your words give either a direct or indirect message; they can hide, minimize or mislead. Here's an example from the interview. When Piers asked Ozzy if he was surprised that his marriage has lasted this long, Ozzy said, "I am. I've been a bad boy at times." There are two words that should spark your interest. I've been = I have been is in the present perfect tense, which means that an action has started in the past and is still occurring in the present. Let's assume that Ozzy isn't currently cheating on Sharon so it would have been better if he said that "I was..." or "I had been..." The words "at times" lets you know that he has been good at times during his marriage as well. "At times" means some of the time, a percentage of the time, you just don't know how much of the time.

I believe that Ozzy was truthful, but he wanted to minimize what he had done. He could have not been so forthcoming because he didn't want to reveal everything, he thought that details weren't anyone's business or some other reason.

