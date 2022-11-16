The spirit of giving at the Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring

The Feast of Caring brings the Greensboro community together to fight hunger in our communities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, Greensboro gets to see how kind and giving the community is to those in need.

The Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring brings Greensboro together to fight hunger in our communities. Local restaurants provide a variety of gourmet soups and homemade bread. Donors can also select a piece of locally-made pottery or take home an honor card adorned with artwork from Guilford County-based artist William Mangum for a minimum donation of $30.

However, donors always say the best gift is knowing you're giving back to help those facing hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

According to The Greensboro Urban Ministry, over 15 percent of the population in North Carolina doesn't know where their next meal is coming from. Greensboro Urban Ministry offers free meals daily and gives out emergency groceries four days a week.

The Feast of Caring fundraiser will put money back into those critical programs that have been abundantly in need since the pandemic. The event is in person on Thursday, November 17, at First Baptist Church on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro. You can have a bowl of soup and bread for lunch or dinner, with all the proceeds benefitting the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

You can drop by for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Purchase your tickets at the door.