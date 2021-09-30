‘There’s only one like it!’ The Triad is home to Softgolf

The World Softgolf Championship is set to tee off at Tanglewood in Clemmons this Sunday, October 3

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Triad is home to the ACC Hall of Champions, Petty's Garage, and the Big Chair to name a few. But did you know the only Softgolf course in the nation is located in Clemmons? Probably not!

At this point, you're wondering what is Softgolf? Carolyn Bennett Sullivan is the vice president of operations. She called it a game for everyone.

"It's full swing like golf and you use the same fundamental skills as conventional golf, but Softgolf is on a larger scale and more user friendly," said Bennett Sullivan.

Different from conventional golf, Bennett Sullivan said Softgolf is for everyone at every level.

"It's a great way for non-golfers to play golf," said Bennett Sullivan. "The balls are foam, they're 4.5-inch foam balls. They are very colorful so it makes it very fun to hit them and you can't lose them," she said.

Only One Week Til The World Softgolf Championship. Will you be one of the few to claim the Title of World Softgolf Champion? Age brackets 7-11, 12-18, 18-64, 65+ and Wheelchair. Register at www.Softgolf.net Posted by Softgolf on Sunday, September 26, 2021

That's because, in Softgolf, you can play day or night.

"The balls, the clubs, the scorecard stand, the flags, and the holes all light up and glow in the dark and the grounds stay dark," said Bennett Collins.

The game is growing in popularity and now even welcomes experienced and first-time players to compete in a tournament.

"It is The World Softgolf Championship where golfers and non-golfers compete in a fun tournament on the only Softgolf course in the nation, located at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons."

Having a game so unique to the Triad is one perk, the price is the other. Bennett Collins says Softgolf is much more affordable than conventional golf.

Will You Be Our Next Champion? World Softgolf Championship‘s rapidly approaching on October 3 @ 1:00 pm. Register at... Posted by Softgolf on Friday, September 17, 2021

"Our standard round is $13 for nine holes and it typically takes about an hour to play," she said.

The World Solfgolf Championship is this Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons. You can compete in age divisions starting at 7-years-old.