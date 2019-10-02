Jill White-Huffman is a Licensed Professional Counselor & Marriage Family Therapist here in Greensboro and ahead of the holiday of love, we discuss ways to get creative with your Valentine's Day gifts.

1. What the most popular gifts given on Valentine’s Day?

• Some of the most popular gifts given on Valentine’s Day are candy, cards, and flowers.

• But try to be more creative this year with Valentine’s Day gift giving.

3. How can you be creative with your gift?

• Try to think of things your partner likes or things they enjoy doing. Think of fresh ways to tell your partner how much you appreciation them.

To Learn More About Jill Visit her website.