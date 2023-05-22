Thinking of traveling solo? These tips might help

As much as traveling in a group might be fun, you might not want to worry about the logistics when traveling with others.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With June rapidly approaching, many people are planning summer fun. As much as you try, sometimes it can be difficult to coordinate schedules with people you want to travel with. Or, perhaps, you're thinking of a solo trip.

As much as traveling in a group might be fun, you might not want to worry about the logistics when traveling with others. Or, maybe no one can agree on where to go. Even if you decide on a budget, there can be disagreements on how to spend the money because you can't agree on restaurants or excursions. Perhaps, you want to challenge yourself to do something you haven't done before, like traveling solo.

Here are a few considerations if you want to travel solo. Figure out a destination based on your interests, climate preferences, and budget. Additionally, consider locales that cater to solo travelers where you'll have opportunities to meet other solo travelers. Safety is an important factor as well.

Aside from travel visas and passports, you want to check with the US Department of State to see if there are any travel advisories for a particular country that you want to visit. Ensure you know how to contact the US Embassy or consulate in case of any emergencies in the country you're visiting. Additionally, make sure that you get the proper immunizations, which you can get at your local health department. And learn about the country, culture, and language of the destination country.