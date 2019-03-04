Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

SHOP NOW: Save up to $100 in the best headphone sale of the year

The noise-canceling headphone deals you can get today beat those offered on Black Friday by a long shot. In the two decades that I've been hunting down deals, I've learned spring sales sometimes overshadow the holiday season.

Why are we seeing so many headphone deals right now? Typically manufacturers release their newest headphones in time for CES. That's January and after a few months of lackluster sales for the high-priced products, the incentives begin.

Positioned strategically before Easter, graduation season, Mother's Day and Memorial Day travel, you can find some stellar deal days like today.

If you're shopping for noise-cancelling headphones and are considering an expensive brand — like Bose — you know they can cost almost $300. The headphones on sale today are on par with Bose at a third of the price.

Designed right here in the United States, iDeaUSA have several different models of headphones which I've featured in the past, including Atomik, V201, V206, V207, 402 and several others. Most models able to block out 85 percent of ambient noise and an average 20 to 26 hours of battery life.

Compare that to Beats Studio Wireless headphones, which have only 11 hours of battery life at a list price of $379.

Features of iDeaUSA headphones:

Headphones reduce 85 percent of ambient noise (all models except V207)

A whopping 20 - 27 hours of battery life in our tests (V207 has the best battery life)

Headphones quickly charge in around two hours

Hi-Fi audio is top-notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming

Extremely lightweight

Feature an aptX codec for incredible audio playback unheard of at this price

Smart headphones automatically convert to Bluetooth headset when a call comes in!

Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 35 feet away

Folds for travel, with all accessories and carrying case included

Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows

Was: $75 - $189

Now: $55 - $89.99

***Whatever you still see in stock will be the best buy you can make today!

