SHOP NOW: Save up to $100 in the best headphone sale of the year
The noise-canceling headphone deals you can get today beat those offered on Black Friday by a long shot. In the two decades that I've been hunting down deals, I've learned spring sales sometimes overshadow the holiday season.
Why are we seeing so many headphone deals right now? Typically manufacturers release their newest headphones in time for CES. That's January and after a few months of lackluster sales for the high-priced products, the incentives begin.
Positioned strategically before Easter, graduation season, Mother's Day and Memorial Day travel, you can find some stellar deal days like today.
If you're shopping for noise-cancelling headphones and are considering an expensive brand — like Bose — you know they can cost almost $300. The headphones on sale today are on par with Bose at a third of the price.
Designed right here in the United States, iDeaUSA have several different models of headphones which I've featured in the past, including Atomik, V201, V206, V207, 402 and several others. Most models able to block out 85 percent of ambient noise and an average 20 to 26 hours of battery life.
Compare that to Beats Studio Wireless headphones, which have only 11 hours of battery life at a list price of $379.
Features of iDeaUSA headphones:
- Headphones reduce 85 percent of ambient noise (all models except V207)
- A whopping 20 - 27 hours of battery life in our tests (V207 has the best battery life)
- Headphones quickly charge in around two hours
- Hi-Fi audio is top-notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming
- Extremely lightweight
- Feature an aptX codec for incredible audio playback unheard of at this price
- Smart headphones automatically convert to Bluetooth headset when a call comes in!
- Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 35 feet away
- Folds for travel, with all accessories and carrying case included
- Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows
Was: $75 - $189
Now: $55 - $89.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.