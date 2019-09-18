GREENSBORO, N.C. — You rely on a paycheck every week. So when it stops coming, you go into panic mode.

Hundreds of workers in the Triad are doing that right now with the recent layoff announcements at two prominent places. The NCDOT is laying off 500 temporary and contracted employees and Thomas Built Busses just laid off one hundred workers last month.

The Good Morning Show explored ways to survive a layoff Wednesday with money expert, Ja'Net Adams.

Adams says there are things you can do during a layoff to ease your worries when there's not enough to make ends meet.

"We have all went through hard times, but I believe losing a job has to be one of the worst," explained Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor.

"Not having a steady income for a couple of months can really put someone in a bind. I remember the day that I was laid off and 60% of our income vanished. Immediate panic started to set in because we needed most of my paycheck to pay our bills."

Adams admits being without a job can be scary, but she offered three steps to help ease the financial strain.

1. Look At All Options

"When I was laid off it was the first time in my life and I thought I would be without money until I landed another job. Then my mom informed me about unemployment checks that I could apply for. I was young at the time and did not know that it existed, but as soon as I found out I immediately applied for it." Adams says, collecting unemployment for a short time helped her family stay afloat during the four months she was laid off. "If you ever lose your job or have lost your job lately please make sure to go and apply for unemployment."

2. Don't Be Ashamed

"Being ashamed could delay money coming to your bank account. I have run into people over the years that will not go and apply for unemployment because they are ashamed for being laid off. There is no shame in making sure you have the money to take care of your necessities," explained Adams. "Also let people around you know that you are looking for a new job. Let family and friends know your skills and abilities so when a position opens up at their company you will be the first to know."

3. Look Around You

"Look around you for savings or any other ways to ease any financial stress that may be headed your way because of the loss of income. Look at your monthly spending plan and see where you can save money. Can you minimize your driving to save money on gas? Look at your grocery list and see where you can use coupons in order to save on items." Adams also explains, everyone in the household should also pitch in to save on utilities. "Twenty dollars here, $100 there can go a long way in between jobs so look everywhere for savings."

You can find more tips from Ja'Net Adams online, by clicking here.