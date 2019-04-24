GREENSBORO, N.C. — You spring clean your house every year, so why not tidy up your finances.

Money expert Ja'Net Adams is helping you give your finances a fresh start.

Adams who wrote the book, The Money Attracto r , says tidying up your finances now has so many benefits.

"At this time of the year people always think of doing spring cleaning around their home, but spring cleaning your finances is something you should also do each year. It is a sort of reboot for your money!"

Adams shares three ways to get started.

Everyday Bills:

Look through all of your monthly bills and see if everything you are paying for still serves you.

"Is the monthly subscription service you signed up for last year still relevant? Do you even still use it? If not it is time to unsubscribe and save that money each month," said Adams.

Look at your utilities over the last year. Be aware of high usage months so that you can lower that usage and save some money.

Insurance:

Everyone needs insurance, but there are times where you can re-evaluate what plans you have and see if they need some adjusting. Any insurance that you pay for needs to be looked at. Car, health, life, renters, even insurance through your job.

Thousands of people have extra coverage that is not needed and it is costing us hundreds of dollars a year; it's hundreds of dollars that could be used for something else.

"When we were paying off the $50,000 of debt, I re-evaluated our car and home insurance and ended up saving $200 a month. We took that extra $200 and paid it towards the debt," explained Adams.

Don't Forget Fun:

Spring cleaning your finances can lead to major fun!

"I am sure you are thinking "Ja'Net you must be crazy!", but I'm serious. When you are spring cleaning your finances you are bound to find hundreds of dollars in savings if you look at your complete financial picture."

All of that money once your debt is paid off can be used towards having fun. It could be used for a new hobby. It could be used for a vacation. It can be used for any experience that makes you smile.

"Don't let this Spring pass you by without a deep clean of your finances! You will thank yourself by time Summer rolls around!" said Adams.

You can get in contact with Ja'Net Adams online, by clicking here.