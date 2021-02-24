Well wishes for Tiger Woods flood social media

LOS ANGELES — After news broke about Tiger Woods being involved in a serious car crash, reaction started to pour in on social media with love for the golf star.
Woods underwent major surgery after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning and suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to authorities and the golfer's agent.
His fellow golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose, tweeted their thoughts.
"We are all pulling for you, Tiger," Mickelson said.
From the course to the ring, other sports stars also expressed their thoughts, including Mike Tyson, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry.
"Fight @TigerWoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world," Tyson said.
Celebrities like Cher, country star Jake Owen and Jada Pinkett Smith have shared their prayers for the legend.
Pinkett Smith said she was just with Woods the day before the crash.
"I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast," Pinkett Smith said.