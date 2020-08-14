Back-to-school shopping on a budget

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is helping to ease the cost of shopping for fall clothing with its annual end-of-summer BOGO sale on blue jeans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-to-school shopping is expensive, especially for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents across the nation are spending big bucks to prepare their children for the possibility of online learning.

Parents with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average $789.49 per family. That's according to a recent National Retail Federation survey. It also shows college students and their families expect to spend an average $1,059.20 per family. Some of the top items parents plan to buy include laptops, tablets, printers, headphones, workbooks, desks and chairs.

If you're looking to save big, Goodwill retail stores are fully stocked with affordable back-to-school items. That includes bargain priced school supplies, books, lamps, chairs, and tables. Proceeds from each sale will go towards helping to support goodwill's workforce development programs.

“Parents can feel good about knowing that when they purchase school supplies and other items at a Goodwill retail store, they are helping to support job training and job placement activities that will put people in their community back to work,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill’s vice president of marketing and communications. “With so many out of work due to COVID-19, Goodwill’s career services are in demand now more than ever. So not only can shoppers find bargains for the whole family – your purchases also help people right here in your community.”

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is also helping to ease the cost of shopping for fall clothing with its annual end-of-summer BOGO sale on blue jeans. From Friday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 20, all blue jeans will be buy one, get one free at each of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s retail and outlet stores.

“Our annual jeans BOGO deal has gotten more popular every year because jeans are such a wardrobe staple for all ages,” said Eichorn. “And because of the current economic instability, families are looking to save money any way they can.”