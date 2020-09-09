Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 scams targeting college students

According to the BBB, scammers are using phishing emails to get college students' personal information.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Better Business Bureau wants college students to be on the alert for COVID-19 scams. Research shows younger people aged 20 to 30 lose money to fraud more often than older consumers.

According to the BBB, scammers are using phishing emails to get college students' personal information. The email claims to be from the school's "financial department.” But, the email is not connected to the financial department.

The email encourages students to click on a portal link to get a message about a COVID-19 economic stimulus check. After clicking on the link, students are required to submit a university login.

The BBB is strongly encouraging students to avoid opening the email or clicking on the “log-in” link. If not, students' could be giving their user name, password, or other personal information to scammers. On top of that, malware could possibly be downloaded onto the student's device.

If you click to “log in,” you could be giving your user name, password, or other personal information to scammers, while possibly downloading malware onto your device. If you spot a scam, make sure you report it. The Federal Trade Commission collects scam reports. @WFMY #Get2It pic.twitter.com/22tinc2e2z — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) September 9, 2020

If you spot a scam, make sure you report it. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is the main agency that collects scam reports. Report your scam online with the FTC complaint assistant, or by phone at 1-877-382-4357 (9:00 AM - 8:00 PM, ET). The FTC accepts complaints about most scams, including these popular ones:

Phone calls

Emails

Computer support scams

Imposter scams

Fake checks

Demands for you to send money (check, wire transfers, gift cards)

Student loan or scholarship scams

Prize, grants, and sweepstakes offers

The FTC also collects reports of identity theft. Report identity theft online at IdentityTheft.gov or by phone at 1-877-438-4338 (9:00 AM - 8:00 PM, ET).

The BBB offers the following tips for avoiding other financial scams: