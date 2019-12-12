GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Friday for several counties in the Triad. That includes the cities of Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Lexington, and Thomasville. The NWS says precipitation will overspread the Triad early Friday morning, with a brief period of freezing rain possible at the onset.

Forecasters warn the winter weather could lead to hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute before temperatures rise above freezing a few hours later. Even though light accumulations of ice will be short lived, forecasters say, the roads might be slick.

According to the USDOT Federal Highway Administration, snowy and icy roads are responsible for an average of 1,836 deaths, 136,309 injuries, and 536,731 crashes per year. State and local law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to be extremely careful due to the potential road hazards. When bad weather strikes, it's best to stay off of the roadways. If you must hit the road for whatever reason, state and local law enforcement agencies want you to play it safe and obey all road laws.

AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:

Cold Weather Driving Tips:

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.

Tips for Driving in the Snow:

Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it's better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.

Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don't try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Don't stop if you can avoid it. There's a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don't power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.

Don't stop going up a hill. There's nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

Tips for Long-Distance Winter Trips: