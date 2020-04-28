GREENSBORO, N.C. — Coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person to person:

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Studies show the virus can also spread by people who never develop symptoms, such as fever, tiredness, and dry cough.

But, what about your mail and packages? According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 virus can survive for up to 72 hours on plastic and less than 24 hours on cardboard. Although the virus can survive for a short period on some surfaces, the CDC says, it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging.

However, it may be possible that people can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

If you're worried about the coronavirus, the CDC offers the following tips for handling packages and mail.