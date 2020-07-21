Park. Look. Lock: National Heatstroke Awareness campaign

In 2020, there have been nine confirmed child heatstroke deaths and 52 child heatstroke deaths occurred in 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is holding a National Heatstroke Awareness campaign from July to September to combat child vehicular heatstroke deaths across the country.

Public service announcements will run all summer to remind parents and caregivers to always "Park. Look. Lock." The DOT is focused on providing a unified message to educate the public about the dangers hot vehicles pose to children.

"As we enter the hot summer months, the Department is launching a $3 million information campaign to remind drivers to never leave children unattended in cars and to lock their cars to prevent neighborhood children from entering the heated car," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao. "Rolling down the window is not enough to cool a vehicle. In just 10 minutes, the interior of a car can heat up by 20 degrees."

Radio ads will air across the country. The digital campaign will also target the 18 States with the highest incidences of child heatstroke fatalities: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Since 1998, at least 855 children have died due to vehicular heatstroke. All of these deaths could have been prevented. In 2020, there have been nine confirmed child heatstroke deaths and 52 child heatstroke deaths occurred in 2019. The National average of child heatstroke deaths per year since 1998 is 39 deaths.

Heatstroke Prevention Tips: