Tips for simplifying your life on National Simplicity Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Life can be a rat race. Working, raising kids, juggling schedules, paying bills, and keeping up with everything can make us crazy. Sometimes, you might wonder how you can simplify your life?

A more leisurely way of life is less stressful for you mentally and physically. You won’t feel like your life is out of control and that you can’t keep up. You won’t think that you’re running ragged where you don’t have time to eat, or you find yourself mindlessly grazing on snacks throughout the day without realizing it. You won’t be losing your patience as quickly because of the stress.

You can live on your terms if you ignore self-imposed or societal pressure to be or live in a certain way. And the by-product is that you’ll be more relaxed. Life moves too fast to spend time with people who don’t feel happy or whose company you don’t enjoy.

The stress and headaches of tolerating someone who complicates your life can be detrimental to your mental health. You’ll often find yourself in an internal struggle of finding excuses to avoid or limit interactions with them.

Try simplifying your life, whether cutting down on the “extras” such as extra stuff. Do you need a TV in every room of your house? When you don’t have the extras, you tend to forget them. Or, your importance on them isn’t as strong because you adapt to what you have. You can develop a deep appreciation for having less and living with less. You’ll be less stressed because your focus won’t be on the extras in life and will be on enjoying your life.