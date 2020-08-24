Netiquette is the acceptable way of communicating on the internet. It's all about respecting other web users and displaying common courtesy at all times.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the earliest students with Guilford County Schools can return to the classroom for in-person instruction is Tuesday, October 20th. Until then, students will continue remote learning only.

Since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, teachers have been providing students with pre-recorded online lessons for all grades. A new phase of instruction will begin at the start of week four on Tuesday, September 8th. Teachers will add live instructions, virtual small group sessions, and individual check-ins with students and parents.

Before live instruction begins, parents might want to consider practicing netiquette with their children or teens. Netiquette is the acceptable way of communicating on the internet. It's all about respecting other web users and displaying common courtesy at all times. Similar to traditional etiquette, netiquette also ensures a pleasant and comfortable space for everyone.

Here are a few netiquette guidelines every student should know before attending class online: