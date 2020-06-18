Internet safety tips amid the coronavirus pandemic

According to data released by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, IC3 received 467,361 internet crime complaints in 2019.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — June is National Internet Safety Month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might find yourself surfing the web more often than usual. Whether you're working from home or downloading a fun online activity for your children, safety is the top priority.

The FBI is the lead federal agency for investigating cyber attacks by criminals, overseas adversaries, and terrorists. According to data released by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, IC3 received 467,361 internet crime complaints in 2019. That's an average of nearly 1,300 complaints every day.

The most frequently reported complaints were phishing and similar ploys, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion. The most financially costly complaints involved business email compromise, romance or confidence fraud, and spoofing, or mimicking the account of a person or vendor known to the victim to gather personal or financial information.

"Criminals are getting so sophisticated," said Donna Gregory, the chief of IC3. "It is getting harder and harder for victims to spot the red flags and tell real from fake."

While email is still a common entry point, frauds are also beginning on text messages—a crime called smishing—or even fake websites—a tactic called pharming.

"You may get a text message that appears to be your bank asking you to verify information on your account," said Gregory. "Or you may even search a service online and inadvertently end up on a fraudulent site that gathers your bank or credit card information."

The IC3 accepts online internet crime complaints from either the actual victim or from a third party to the complainant. If you need to file a complaint, click here.

During National Internet Safety Month, the Better Business Bureau is encouraging everyone to stay safe while online and avoid being easy targets for online scammers. Some of the most commonly reported scams include:

Creating accounts on websites without permission: Social media sites are no exception. Many sites will sell unauthorized user details to advertisers looking to engage in targeted marketing. When creating an account, the user may falsely create a birthdate to meet the minimum age requirement.

Contests and giveaways: Contests and giveaways require a hefty amount of personal information to enter. Many are thinly disguised ways of collecting personal or financial information that could lead to identity theft. Make sure your child doesn't have access to banking or credit card information.

Phishing: Adults are not the only ones who receive spam and junk mail. Kids often get junk mail and without as much experience online, are more likely to be susceptible. While some emails may be legitimate, a vast majority are not and the last thing parents want, or need, is a $500 bill from a fraudulent website where a purchase may have been made.

Understand apps. Short for "applications," apps are downloaded software that operate on various devices. However, there are some things adults should be aware of. Certain apps might collect and share personal information about your child including ads that look innocent but aren't. Even free apps may include paid features, and children may not understand that some apps or game features cost money, since they were labeled as free to download. They may click on these so-called free games and end up costing parents or guardians a hefty bill at the end of the month.

File sharing sites: Many websites allow children to download free media. What they may not know is these sites often come with the risk of downloading a virus allowing identity thieves to access the gaming device, personal computer or even cell phone that's being used. From there, the cyberthief can track financial transactions, physical location or even tap into the household wifi without anyone knowing it.

The BBB is also offering the following tips on how to manage online privacy for the family: