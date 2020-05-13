KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The CDC says the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person. Health officials recommend wearing a mask or cloth face covering in public settings, especially in areas where social distancing measures may be hard to follow. The purpose is to protect yourself and others from the deadly virus.

The CDC says cloth face coverings should:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

For more information about the do's and don'ts of wearing face masks, click here.

Novant Health is offering the following tips for properly wearing a mask or cloth face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Do I really need to wear a mask when out in public? Yes. Wearing a mask not only helps to protect yourself from COVID-19, but it also helps to protect others. Think of wearing a mask as a selfless act, one in which we are each taking responsibility and doing our part to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.

Yes. Wearing a mask not only helps to protect yourself from COVID-19, but it also helps to protect others. Think of wearing a mask as a selfless act, one in which we are each taking responsibility and doing our part to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community. Is there a right way to wear my mask? The mask should fit snugly and cover your nose, mouth and chin. You should also never touch the front of your mask as it might be contaminated. Instead, you should only touch the ear loops or ties on the back when putting the mask on or taking it off. Take care to always have the same side of the mask facing outward. You don't want to go into a public place wearing a mask, take it off later, and then put it back on with the front now pressing on your face. Always keep the "clean" side in. And you should also wash your hands before and after use.

The mask should fit snugly and cover your nose, mouth and chin. You should also never touch the front of your mask as it might be contaminated. Instead, you should only touch the ear loops or ties on the back when putting the mask on or taking it off. Take care to always have the same side of the mask facing outward. You don't want to go into a public place wearing a mask, take it off later, and then put it back on with the front now pressing on your face. Always keep the "clean" side in. And you should also wash your hands before and after use. How do I get my mask to stop fogging up my glasses? If you wear a surgical-style mask with elastic loops and find your glasses fogging, cross the ear loops once and then slide around your ear. It may reduce fogging and make breathing a little easier.

If you wear a surgical-style mask with elastic loops and find your glasses fogging, cross the ear loops once and then slide around your ear. It may reduce fogging and make breathing a little easier. Is it OK to pull my mask down around my chin and then pull it back up when I need it? This is another common misconception that we have noticed. Under no circumstance should you pull your mask down around your chin or take it off and put it back on. This can increase your risk of infection.

This is another common misconception that we have noticed. Under no circumstance should you pull your mask down around your chin or take it off and put it back on. This can increase your risk of infection. Do I need to wear a mask when driving in my car or walking around the neighborhood? In your car, no. But you should wear a mask anytime you are in a public place and social distancing becomes a challenge.

In your car, no. But you should wear a mask anytime you are in a public place and social distancing becomes a challenge. If I visit family do I need to wear a mask? When you're around immediate household family members, you don't need to wear a mask. But I would still hold off on visiting extended family members. If the visit can't be postponed or conducted virtually, then I would definitely advise wearing a mask. You should also avoid kissing, hugging or handshakes.

When you're around immediate household family members, you don't need to wear a mask. But I would still hold off on visiting extended family members. If the visit can't be postponed or conducted virtually, then I would definitely advise wearing a mask. You should also avoid kissing, hugging or handshakes. Does my baby need to wear a mask? According to the CDC, young children under the age of 2 should not wear a mask to prevent the possibility of suffocation. Older children should wear them when around others.

According to the CDC, young children under the age of 2 should not wear a mask to prevent the possibility of suffocation. Older children should wear them when around others. Should I clean or change my mask? Masks should be routinely changed or washed depending on the frequency of use. Cloth masks can be safely cleaned in a washing machine.

Masks should be routinely changed or washed depending on the frequency of use. Cloth masks can be safely cleaned in a washing machine. Do I need to wear gloves? Unless you are a health care provider, you do not need to wear gloves. Gloves can give us a false sense of security and actually result in less frequent handwashing. The big thing to remember is wash your hands often with soap and water and avoid touching your face.

To learn more about Novant Health, click here.